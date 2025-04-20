Kerala BJP Leaders Suresh Gopi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar Offer Easter Prayers At Churches

Thrissur: On Easter, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited churches in Thrissur and Thiruvanthapuram respectively.

Gopi met Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath at the headquarters of the Thrissur Archdiocese after visiting the Puthanpally (Our Lady of Lourdes Metropolitan Cathedral) and Ollur Church in Thrissur.

At the Archdiocese headquarters, Gopi was received by Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath and the two exchanged Easter sweets as a gesture of goodwill.

Expressing his happiness at Gopi's visit, the Archbishop conveyed Easter greetings to the people. "Even if you fall, Easter gives the message that there is a resurrection. Without hope, there is no life. Families, state, and nation, all move forward through hope. That is the message that Easter brings," Thazhath said.

Gopi was accompanied by BJP Thrissur city district president Justin Jacob and others.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Palayam Lourdes Forane Church

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the Palayam Lourdes Forane Church and met Syro-Malabar Church Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, exchanging Easter greetings.

Chandrasekhar later took to his X handle and wrote, "Easter marks the resurrection of hope. May the profound message of love that Jesus Christ shared, along with the blessings of this holy day, guide us towards the vision of a #ViksitaKeralam. Wishing everyone a #HappyEaster ! Easter is a time of hope. May the great message of love imparted by Jesus and the blessings of this holy day guide us towards the goal of a developed Kerala. Happy Easter everyone!"

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Kerala tour from tomorrow

Chandrasekhar’s statewide tour will begin tomorrow, featuring 'Vikasitha Keralam' (Developed Kerala) conventions and district leadership meetings. This is his first state-level tour since assuming the role of BJP state president. The programmes will be held from April 21 to May 10.

The district core committee members and mandalam (constituency) presidents will participate in these meetings and conventions. During the 'Vikasitha Keralam' conventions in the districts, Chandrasekhar will present BJP’s 'Mission 2025'.

On April 21, conventions will be held in the Thrissur City district in the morning and Thrissur South district in the afternoon. On April 22, events are scheduled for Malappuram West in the morning and Thrissur North in the evening. The programmes will conclude with a convention in Palakkad West district on May 10.

Easter Sunday is observed to celebrate resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Christ was crucified by the Romans when he rose from the dead.