ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: BJP Demands Pro-Palestinian Rallyists Be Booked For Sedition

Members of the Girls Islamic Organisation take out a rally in support of Palestine. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: Madayipara, the eco-sensitive zone in Kerala's Kannur, has turned into the centre of a political storm after a pro-Palestine demonstration and public meeting were allegedly conducted without permission. The Kerala unit of the BJP has demanded that the participants be booked for sedition.

The saffron party is gearing up to escalate the matter following police action against 30 activists of the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO). The controversial event took place in the evening on September 5, which coincided with both Onam and Prophet's birthday celebrations. According to the complaint, a group led by Afra Shihab trespassed onto Devaswom land at Madayipara carrying flags and banners, causing damage to the biodiversity of the area. The land belongs to Chirakkal Kovilakam.

BJP district vice president AV Sanal Kumar alleged that around 40 GIO members staged the protest, even raising anti-India slogans. "This is a serious issue. Even schoolgirls are being drawn into anti-national activities in Kannur," he said.

BJP further accused the state police of trying to downplay the incident by filing only minor charges and demanded that sedition be slapped on them. "Sedition charges must be imposed, and those who supported the activists should also be identified. A school bus was used to bring the activists to Madayipara. Strict action should be taken against the school management as well, including departmental measures," Kumar added.

BJP has announced continued protests in the coming days demanding the immediate arrest of GIO activists and departmental action against the management of Vadi Huda School, which allegedly facilitated the program.

BJP state secretary Anoop Antony also reacted strongly, accusing Kerala Police of remaining silent while "religious fundamentalists openly expressed support for Hamas's extremist activities on temple land under Chirakkal Kovilakam".