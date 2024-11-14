Kerala: Bevco Introduces Self-Defense Training For Women Staff Amid Workplace Challenges

Thiruvananthapuram: In bid towards ensuring workplace safety for the women staff, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation( Bevco) will hold a self-defense training program for the staff.

Most female employees of the Bevco interact daily with customers, including many under the influence of alcohol, from 10 am to 9 pm. For these women, challenges often continue even after closing hours, with many customers arriving intoxicated. Bevco’s women employees navigate these situations regularly as part of their work.

Bevco, the state government’s retail liquor corporation established in 1984, employs approximately 1,600 women, representing 50 percent of its workforce. With 285 outlets across Kerala, the workday extends until 10 pm after business ends at 9 pm and staff complete their cash counts. Many outlets are located in remote areas, adding to the difficulty for women employees.

With hiring conducted through the Public Service Commission (PSC), the number of women joining Bevco is steadily increasing. Notably, for the first time in its 40-year history, Bevco is headed by a woman, Managing Director Harshita Attalluri, an IPS officer.

Under Attalluri’s leadership, Bevco has initiated its first self-defense training program for women employees. The program, running from December 1 to 18, will offer one-day training sessions in each district, including both physical skills and quick-response tactics in case of assault. "The aim is to prepare women to respond effectively to any threats they might face," MD Harshita Attalluri told ETV Bharat.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Ajitha Begum and Women’s Cell AIG Bastin Sabu are overseeing the training, which will be conducted by the Kerala Police’s Women Self-Defense Training Team. District-specific sessions are planned, with a concluding session on December 18 at the Bevco headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Attendance is mandatory for all female employees, and those with physical disabilities are encouraged to attend and observe the training.

The MD emphasized that the training has been adapted to accommodate various fitness levels, focusing on practical responses that allow women employees to react swiftly to any potential harm, especially at night.