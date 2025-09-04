Kerala Becomes State With Medical College In Every District, Says Health Minister Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: With government medical colleges approved for Wayanad and Kasaragod, Kerala has now become a state with a medical college in every district, Health Minister Veena George announced.

Veena George was inaugurating new facilities, including a target-level labour room, operation theatre, dedicated ICU unit, and geriatric ward at Kozhencherry District Hospital, along with laying the foundation for the new District TB Centre building at Vandoopetta Ground, Kozhencherry.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, “This is a major achievement in the field of medical education; every district now has both a medical college and a nursing college. Students will be able to pursue their studies on merit at government fee rates.”

The National Medical Commission (NMC) granted clearance on Tuesday for two new government medical colleges in Kerala, located in the Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. The health minister described this as a historic milestone for Kerala’s healthcare sector.

With this, all 14 districts in the state now have government medical colleges. The approval of admissions has added 100 more seats to the government sector.

Since the infrastructure and faculty appointments have been completed, the government has aimed to begin MBBS classes in the 2025-26 academic year itself, sources said. The first batch of admissions will begin soon, with 50 students each in Wayanad and Kasaragod, they added.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Thrilled to know that finally, the dream of a medical college in Wayanad is going to be a reality. The earnest requests of lakhs of people of Wayanad, sustained efforts by Shri Rahul Gandhi and all our own efforts to expedite the matter have borne fruit.”

“My sincere thanks to all concerned for hearing our pleas and taking a most welcome step in the direction of robust healthcare for the citizens of Wayanad,” said.

“I hope the State government will take all necessary steps to expedite the work and make it functional at the earliest. Let us all work together towards the shared goal of development and progress of those who need it most,” Gandhi added.

