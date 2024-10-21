ETV Bharat / state

Kerala ATM Robbery Case Takes Shocking Twist As 'Victim' Turns Out To Be The Criminal

Kozhikode: In a dramatic and unexpected turn of events, Kerala police have uncovered that the so-called "victim" of a high-profile ATM robbery at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district was, in fact, one of the masterminds behind the elaborate scheme. Suhail is an employee of India One ATM who had initially claimed he was robbed while on duty. Suhail has been arrested alongside two accomplices for staging the entire heist to steal over ₹72 lakh.

A resident of Payyoli, Suhail had reported to the police that he was ambushed near Kattil Peedika while on a routine cash delivery. His story detailed a bizarre encounter, where he claimed to have stopped his vehicle after supposedly hitting a woman. According to him, during this moment of confusion, a masked gang assaulted him, covering him in chilli powder and making off with the cash. He claimed to have lost consciousness from a blow to the head and later woke up abandoned in a nearby forest.

Initially, Suhail reported that ₹25 lakh was stolen, but an FIR later revealed the actual missing amount was much larger:₹72.40 lakh. His account of the crime, however, quickly raised red flags with investigators. Police grew suspicious due to several inconsistencies, notably the lack of chilli powder in his eyes despite his claim of being covered in it, and the fact that his vehicle’s rear window was left down, despite his account of an aggressive attack. Further medical examination found no evidence of head injuries.