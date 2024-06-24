ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution To Rename State As 'Keralam'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Nearly a year after Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to rename the state as 'Keralam', the Assembly again passed a resolution with minor rectifications on Monday. This will be sent for the Centre's approval.

Kerala Legislative Assembly (ETV Bharat/ File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to change the name of the state to 'Keralam'. Now, it will be sent to the Centre for approval.

A resolution in this regard was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and unanimously passed by both treasury and opposition benches. Although the Opposition members proposed some amendments to the resolution, these were not accepted.

Earlier of August 9, 2023, a similar resolution seeking to rename the state was unanimously passed by the Assembly and sent to the Centre. The state had requested the Centre for amendments in the First and the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. But the Centre had rejected it, pointing out some rectifications. The Home Department had stated that rectifications were needed only in the First Schedule.

Following which, the necessary corrections were made and the resolution was again tabled in the Assembly today.

Presenting the resolution, the CM pointed out that the state's name is written as 'Kerala' in the First Schedule of the Constitution. The Assembly urges the Centre to amend the name under Article 3 of the Constitution and rename it as 'Keralam' in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Vijayan told in the Assembly.

