Kerala Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution Against SIR In State

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) joined forces on Monday to pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly opposing the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s move to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the House. The Opposition extended its support, and the resolution was passed after incorporating their suggestions.

The Chief Minister accepted two amendments proposed by MLA N. Shamsudheen, while the Speaker rejected the remaining amendments. The resolution expressed serious concern that the SIR exercise could become a backdoor attempt to implement the National Population Register.

Citing the process conducted in Bihar, it warned that arbitrary deletions from the voters' list reflected a "politics of exclusion" that could be extended nationwide.

"The SIR, which requires long-term preparation and wide consultation, is being rushed through in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, all states on the threshold of elections. Such haste casts a shadow of doubt over the Election Commission's intentions," the resolution stated.