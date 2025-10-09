Kerala Announces Free KSRTC Travel For Cancer Patients
Kerala announced free KSRTC bus travel for cancer patients to ease treatment-related expenses, applicable to both government and private hospitals, with a doctor's certificate.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 12:53 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Thursday announced that cancer patients undergoing treatment in the state will be allowed free travel on all Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, from Super Fast services and below. Kumar announced the decision in the Kerala Legislative Assembly during Question Hour.
He said that the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on patients who need to travel frequently for Chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatments. "Cancer patients travelling anywhere in the state for treatment will be allowed free travel on KSRTC buses. The government order will be issued today," he said. Ganesh Kumar also said that the benefit will be extended to patients undergoing treatment not only in government hospitals but also in private hospitals.
"A doctor's certificate confirming the patient's treatment requirement will be required to avail the free travel facility," he added. KSRTC officials said that detailed guidelines will soon be issued on how patients can claim the benefit, including verification and certification procedures.
The announcement came amid the Opposition's protests in the Assembly. As the minister made the statement, Opposition members shouted 'shame shame', leading to a sharp response from him. Ganesh Kumar said, "When we talk about free travel for cancer patients, the Opposition shouts 'shame'. But people outside the House are saying 'shame ' at the drama being staged for the past few days."
He said that the state government is committed to supporting vulnerable groups and ensuring that medical expenses do not prevent anyone from accessing treatment.
Earlier, the House witnessed uproar over the Opposition's demand that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan apologise for his recent body-shaming remarks and issue an apology.
