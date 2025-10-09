ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Announces Free KSRTC Travel For Cancer Patients

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Thursday announced that cancer patients undergoing treatment in the state will be allowed free travel on all Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, from Super Fast services and below. Kumar announced the decision in the Kerala Legislative Assembly during Question Hour.

He said that the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on patients who need to travel frequently for Chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatments. "Cancer patients travelling anywhere in the state for treatment will be allowed free travel on KSRTC buses. The government order will be issued today," he said. Ganesh Kumar also said that the benefit will be extended to patients undergoing treatment not only in government hospitals but also in private hospitals.

"A doctor's certificate confirming the patient's treatment requirement will be required to avail the free travel facility," he added. KSRTC officials said that detailed guidelines will soon be issued on how patients can claim the benefit, including verification and certification procedures.