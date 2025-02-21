ETV Bharat / state

Kerala An Investment Destination, Investors Will Not Face Red Tapism: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi: The Kerala government has ensured that no investor will have to face cobwebs of procedural delays and red tapism, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday as he sought to attract investments at the global investor summit where Adani Group announced it will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the state in the next five years.

Inaugurating the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit that will see around 3,000 participants, Vijayan asserted that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government takes criticism in its stride and tries to understand what remains to be done to make the state an investment destination.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari highlighted the growth potential of Kerala and emphasised that the Centre will support the state and sought investments for the state.

There have been differences between the ruling LDF and the Centre led by the BJP over various issues.

"We have ensured that no investor coming to Kerala will have to face the cobweb of procedural delays and meet the barriers of red tape. We have made major strides in simplifying procedures as regards investments," Vijayan said.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani said Kerala has emerged as a leader in ease of doing business and a global startup hub as he announced the group will invest Rs 30,000 crore in various projects in the state in the next five years.

The group is developing the Vizhinjam port and operating the airport at Thiruvananthapuram, will be developing a logistics and e-commerce hub as well as expanding its cement manufacturing capacity in Kerala.