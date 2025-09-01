ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Reports Two More Deaths From Amoebic Meningoencephalitis

An infant and a 52-year-old woman in Kerala died while undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection.

An infant and a 52-year-old woman in Kerala died while undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but deadly brain infection.
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 9:41 AM IST

1 Min Read

Kozhikode: Two people, including a three-month-old infant, have died from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials said on Monday. With these deaths, the toll from the amoebic brain fever in the state has risen to three within August, officials said.

The deceased infant was the son of Abubacker Siddique from Omassery in this district and had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past month. His condition worsened on Sunday, leading to his death in the ICU, an official said.

The other victim, Ramla (52) of Kappil in Malappuram district, developed symptoms on July 8. She was initially treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition deteriorated.

According to health officials, eight other patients from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier, on August 14, a nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery had died at the hospital due to the same infection. According to health officials, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water. A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year.

Following the recurring cases, the Health Department has initiated chlorination of wells and water storage tanks in Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to prevent new cases, the official added.

Also Read

  1. A New Virus, Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Hits Kerala; Doctors Suggest Immediate Attention To Symptoms
  2. Suspected Nipah Case Triggers Fear In Kerala, Contact Tracing Intensifies
  3. Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Two Kids Succumb At Kheda, Health Dept On Alert

Kozhikode: Two people, including a three-month-old infant, have died from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials said on Monday. With these deaths, the toll from the amoebic brain fever in the state has risen to three within August, officials said.

The deceased infant was the son of Abubacker Siddique from Omassery in this district and had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past month. His condition worsened on Sunday, leading to his death in the ICU, an official said.

The other victim, Ramla (52) of Kappil in Malappuram district, developed symptoms on July 8. She was initially treated at a private hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition deteriorated.

According to health officials, eight other patients from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier, on August 14, a nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery had died at the hospital due to the same infection. According to health officials, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water. A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year.

Following the recurring cases, the Health Department has initiated chlorination of wells and water storage tanks in Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to prevent new cases, the official added.

Also Read

  1. A New Virus, Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Hits Kerala; Doctors Suggest Immediate Attention To Symptoms
  2. Suspected Nipah Case Triggers Fear In Kerala, Contact Tracing Intensifies
  3. Chandipura Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Two Kids Succumb At Kheda, Health Dept On Alert

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA RARE BRAIN INFECTIONAMOEBIC MENINGOENCEPHALITISBRAIN INFECTION DEATHSAMOEBIC MENINGOENCEPHALITIS DEATHS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.