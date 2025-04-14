Kerala: DGP Recommends Action Against ADGP Ajith For Giving 'False Testimony' Against ADGP Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police Department is facing yet another storm as ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar finds himself at the center of a controversy for giving a statement allegedly linking senior police officer P. Vijayan to the infamous gold smuggling case.

Later, based on a complaint filed by Vijayan, the state government sought an explanation from State DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, who has now recommended legal action against ADGP Ajith Kumar.

The issue escalated after Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, whose statement had initially been cited to implicate Vijayan, categorically denied making such claims. Following this, Vijayan submitted a formal complaint to the Chief Minister, who also heads the Home Department, demanding action against Ajith Kumar for allegedly fabricating evidence.

According to sources, the Director General of Police, in his report to the government, said that Ajith Kumar’s submission included misleading statements and could constitute a criminal offense. The DGP has suggested that both civil and criminal proceedings may be initiated against Ajith Kumar under relevant provisions for giving 'false testimony'.

Adding to the controversy, allegations have also emerged that Ajith Kumar had been in frequent contact over the phone with a middleman linked to gold smuggling. These claims, if substantiated, could escalate the legal implications for the senior officer and prompt further investigation by central agencies.

The case has also attracted sharp political reactions. Congress spokesperson Rahul Mankootathil and other opposition leaders have called for a transparent and time-bound inquiry. Questions have also been raised about the internal functioning and accountability within the state police force. The final decision on disciplinary or legal action now rests with the Chief Minister’s Office and the Home Department.