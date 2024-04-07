Kerala Absconder Arrested from Chennai Airport

Chennai: A 35-year-old man who had been absconding in an alleged forgery and conspiracy case was arrested by the police on Saturday from Chennai airport, police said.

Shahul Hameed Sirajuddin, who hails from Kerala's Alappuzha district was heading to board a Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur when he was intercepted by the airport officials.

A case was registered against him last year in Alappuzha police station and searches were launched but he always managed to escape. Recently, police got information that Sirajuddin was planning to flee abroad. Following which, Alappuzha District Superintendent of Police declared Sirajuddin as a wanted absconder and a 'look out notice' was put up at all the airports.

While, checking the passports and documents of the passengers, airport officials found that Sirajuddin was a wanted absconder of Kerala Police. His trip was cancelled and airport officials locked him in a room. After which, they informed the Superintendent of Police of Alappuzha district.

Soon, a team of Alappuzha district police arrived at the airport and took Sirajuddin into its custody. Presently, he is being brought to Kerala from Chennai airport for interrogation.

An official of Alappuzha Police said that man was on the run for a year and has finally been arrested from Chennai airport. He will be interrogated in Kerala, the official said.