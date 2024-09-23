ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: 38-Year-Old Man Dies Of Suspected Amoebic Encephalitis

Kasargod (Kerala): A 38-year-old man died of suspected amoebic encephalitis while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala's Kannur district.

Deceased, M. Manikandan, a resident of Chattanchal Ukrampady in Kasagod district, worked in a shop along with his brother in Mumbai. He had returned home after suffering from a fever.

Manikandan had been undergoing treatment for the last two weeks. Initially, he was admitted to Kasaragod Government General Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital in Kannur. The infection was diagnosed at the private hospital. However, the source of infection remains unclear, particularly regarding its transmission from Mumbai.

Around 11 people have successfully recovered from amoebic encephalitis, and two of these were reported from Kerala. In view of the recent cases, the state health department has urged people to exercise caution.

Amoebic Encephalitis is an extremely rare disease, typically spread after coming in contact with contaminated water and is not a contagious disease.