Nipah Virus Case Confirmed in Kerala; 14-Year-Old Boy Tests Positive; Health Ministry Convenes Meeting

Kozhikode (Kerala): Authorities in Kerala on Saturday confirmed a fresh Nipah virus case in the state -- a 14-year-old boy from Perinthalmanna who was admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode with the virus symptoms.

Health Minister Veena George confirmed the case after a high-level meeting. Veena said that the disease was confirmed during a test conducted at the Kozhikode Medical College.

The report of Pune Virology Lab is to be obtained in this regard. It is suspected that the virus was contracted during a recreational trip from school to Wayanad. It is reported that one of the classmates has symptoms of fever. All contacts will be traced and placed under observation.

It is learnt that the child's saliva sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing after the Nipah suspicion was strong during the examination at the Kozhikode Medical College. The boy was also diagnosed with flea fever.

The boy hailing from Perinthalmanna was first admitted to a private hospital with Nipah symptoms, including fever and vomiting, and later shifted to Kozhikode. Blood samples of the kid were sent to the National Institute of Virology, which is located in Pune, for confirmation. The child remains in serious condition at MIMS Hospital. The hospital authorities said that the boy has been surviving with the help of a ventilator.

The high-level meeting chaired by the Kerala Health Minister discussed the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of the public. The officials also reviewed the current situation and the steps taken so far to control the outbreak.

Minister Veena George reached Malappuram to lead the efforts to control the outbreak. The government has also constituted committees to oversee the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Nipah virus control.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, the Director of the National Health Mission, and the District Collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode. As per officials, the samples of the suspected patient were sent to the Pune virology lab.