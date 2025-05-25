Keonjhar Farmers Aim To Address Malnutrition With Cultivation of Sweet Potato Under 'Rainbow Diet' Campaign

Keonjhar: Malnutrition among children has been a problem in villages of Keonjhar. But women from Mukuna, Nuagaon and Sendkap villages in Sadar block have taken it upon themselves to address the issue with the state government's 'Rainbow Diet' campaign.

"Our aim is to eliminate malnutrition from tribal-populated villages. Recently, scientists from Central Tuber Crop Research Institute initiated the Rainbow Diet programme in Keonjhar district along with the administration," said Chief Development Officer Kumar Nagbhushan. He said the Keonjhar District Mineral Institute is providing financial support to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute and the District Agriculture and Horticulture Department for the production of tubers.

Women farmers show harvest of sweet potato at a village in Keonjhar (ETV Bharat)

The orange-fleshed variety of sweet potato called 95/4 is being cultivated on at least 6.5 acres of land in Mukuna, Nuagaon and Sendkap villages. In the experimental cultivation conducted by ICAR, the yield of tubers per hectare in Nuagaon has been 35-40 tonnes, much higher than the national average of 10.58 tonnes per hectare.

In addition, the research team visited Baragarh, Hatishila, Yantari, Guptaganga, Byakumutia and Kandhas villages in Banspal block and conducted a survey at the grassroots. The objective of the survey is to expand cultivation of Yam and other nutritious crops harvested in these villages.

Malnutrition is prevalent among about 600 children aged 6 to 9 and adolescents aged 10 to 19 years in the villages which are primarily inhabited by Juang. tribals. A food processing plant for large-scale production of pasta, noodles, cakes, cookies, naan khatai, chips and snack foods will be made operational in the district by the end of this year.

The raw material required for production of the foods will be produced in Keonjhar district. The products will be prepared by local self-help groups. The project will focus on addressing malnutrition through processing facilities and production of nutritious food for the tribals by locals.

Damodar Mahanat, a farmer said he and others like him have been getting decent profits by cultivating sweet potato and other crops. "An organization called ‘Sraasthi’ gave us incentives for yam farming. We are growing yams and selling them in the market for Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg. If we get more government incentives, the farmers will earn more profits," he said.

“Sweet potato farming yields more income with less input cost," said Rukmani Mahamanat.

According to official data, in 2023, there were 1,026 children suffering from malnutrition, with the highest in Joda village (186), Harichandanpur (136), Banshapal (115) and Saharpada (108). Similarly, in 2024, there were 627 children suffering from malnutrition, with the highest in Joda (140), Banshapal (112), Harichandanpur (67), and Sadar (68).

As of April this year, there are 619 children suffering from malnutrition, with 102 in Joda village, 81 in Banshapal, 70 in Patna and 55 in Harichandanpur block. The programme has been started as a pilot project in areas inhabited by Juang tribals and will be implemented in other areas of the district soon.