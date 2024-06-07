Kenyan Woman Among 3 Arrested for Selling Drugs to College Students In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Police on Friday arrested three persons, including a 26-year-old Kenyan woman, in Coimbatore area for suppling drugs to college students. All three were produced before the Coimbatore court and sent to jail.

The Kenyan, identified as Evie Ponuke was the mastermind behind the drug trafficking racket while two other accused, Praveen Kumar from Dindigul and Vinod from Ramanathapuram were her accomplices, police said.

According to police, Praveen and Vinod were arrested in Coimbatore area on charges of supplying drugs from Bengaluru and Dharwad in Karnataka. When Praveen and Vinod were interrogated, it was revealed that Evie Ponuke was the main person involved in racket.

When Evie Ponuke went to meet his accomplice Kavonke from Uganda, who is incarcerated in Bengaluru's Parapana Agrahara jail, she was arrested and brought to Coimbatore by the special forces police. During interrogation Evie Ponuke told police that she was staying at a college in Dharwad area to study law but did not complete her course and her visa has expired. She has been staying in Dharwad, Bengaluru and other areas and supplying drugs through online communication.

Her accomplice Kawonke operated from jail and sent drugs to the respective places based on the information received by phone. Instead of paying directly, money was paid online and drugs were delivered as per Google Map location. Another Ugandan friend of Evie Bonuke, David is also involved, police said.

Tamil Nadu Police recently set up a special team to investigate the supply of methamphetamine to youths in the Coimbatore city area.

The special forces team arrested six persons a few days ago and 102 grams of methamphetamine were seized from them The accused have been identified as Gautham, Abhimanyu, Basil, Mohammad Arsid, Ijaz and Bevin.