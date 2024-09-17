ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal's Resignation From Delhi CM Post 'Electoral Ploy': Mayawati

author img

By PTI

Published : 27 seconds ago

BSP Supremo Mayawati dubbed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post as an "electoral ploy and political manoeuvring".

Kejriwal's Resignation From Delhi CM Post 'Electoral Ploy': Mayawati
File photo of BSP Chief Mayawati (ANI)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post as an "electoral ploy and political manoeuvring". Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and AAP leader Atishi, chosen by the party as his successor, staked her claim to form a new government.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Mayawati said, "Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post of the Delhi chief minister is an electoral ploy and political manoeuvring away from public interest, but what about the innumerable inconveniences and problems faced by the people of Delhi due to his long stay in jail?"

"It would be better if the political fight between the ruling party and the opposition is not bitter to the level of enmity so that the country and public interest are not affected by it," she said in the post in Hindi. Mayawati alleged that the previous BSP government of Uttar Pradesh also had to see such days when the then-Congress government at the Centre also obstructed the Jewar Airport and the Ganga Expressway projects.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he would resign after two days and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty". The Delhi assembly's term ends on February 23 next year and polls are expected to be held sometime early February.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post as an "electoral ploy and political manoeuvring". Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and AAP leader Atishi, chosen by the party as his successor, staked her claim to form a new government.

In a post on X earlier in the day, Mayawati said, "Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post of the Delhi chief minister is an electoral ploy and political manoeuvring away from public interest, but what about the innumerable inconveniences and problems faced by the people of Delhi due to his long stay in jail?"

"It would be better if the political fight between the ruling party and the opposition is not bitter to the level of enmity so that the country and public interest are not affected by it," she said in the post in Hindi. Mayawati alleged that the previous BSP government of Uttar Pradesh also had to see such days when the then-Congress government at the Centre also obstructed the Jewar Airport and the Ganga Expressway projects.

Kejriwal had announced on Sunday that he would resign after two days and sought early polls in the national capital while vowing not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty". The Delhi assembly's term ends on February 23 next year and polls are expected to be held sometime early February.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALELECTORA PLOYBSPMAYAWATIMAYAWATI ON KEJRIWAL RESIGNATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.