Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation 'An Election Ploy': Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, terming it as "election ploy" and political maneuvering away from public welfare.

Taking to her X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh CM questioned as to who will be made accountable for the problems faced by people of Delhi due to Kejriwal's long stay in jail.

"Shri Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post of Delhi CM is actually his electoral ploy and political manoeuvring away from public interest/people's welfare, but what about the innumerable inconveniences and problems faced by the people of Delhi due to his long stay in jail? Who will give account of that?"

In her next tweet, Mayawati recalled the days when the Congress-led Centre created roadblocks in major projects and development work.

"It would be better if the political fight between the ruling party and the opposition is not bitter to the level of enmity so that the country and public interest are not affected by it. The BSP government of UP also had to see such days when the Congress government at the Centre also obstructed the Jewar Airport and Ganga Expressway and obstructed public interest and development".

Read more

Delhi Live Updates | Atishi To Replace Arvind Kejriwal As New Chief Minister