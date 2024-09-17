ETV Bharat / state

Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation 'An Election Ploy': Mayawati

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

In two posts on her X handle, former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati described Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as an election ploy and recalled how earlier Congress-led Central government used to create hurdles for all development work.

Kejriwal's Resignation An Election Ploy, Political Maneuvering: Mayawati
Mayawati (ETV Bharat/ File)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, terming it as "election ploy" and political maneuvering away from public welfare.

Taking to her X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh CM questioned as to who will be made accountable for the problems faced by people of Delhi due to Kejriwal's long stay in jail.

"Shri Arvind Kejriwal's resignation from the post of Delhi CM is actually his electoral ploy and political manoeuvring away from public interest/people's welfare, but what about the innumerable inconveniences and problems faced by the people of Delhi due to his long stay in jail? Who will give account of that?"

In her next tweet, Mayawati recalled the days when the Congress-led Centre created roadblocks in major projects and development work.

"It would be better if the political fight between the ruling party and the opposition is not bitter to the level of enmity so that the country and public interest are not affected by it. The BSP government of UP also had to see such days when the Congress government at the Centre also obstructed the Jewar Airport and Ganga Expressway and obstructed public interest and development".

