Kejriwal Begins Gujarat Tour With 'Liberation From BJP' Call, To Join Farmers' Protest

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he will participate in a farmers’ Mahapanchayat in Modasa at 1 PM on Wednesday. He is accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the visit, which is aimed at bolstering AAP's presence in the state ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

He will also address a public rally in Dediapada, where he will speak for local farmers and cattle rearers demanding fair milk prices. The AAP is at loggerheads with the ruling BJP government in Gujarat over resorting to police lathi charge on protesting farmers, leading to the death of one farmer.

Earlier, he visited Gujarat on July 2–3, when he launched AAP's membership campaign from Ahmedabad. In his Instagram post before his Gujarat visit, Kejriwal alleged that AAP leader Chatur Vasava was arrested for exposing corruption in Gujarat, accusing the BJP of "30 years of arrogance and misrule."

"The AAP is capable of liberating the country from the BJP. The party's spectacular victory in Gujarat and Punjab showed the double trust of the people, and the people of Punjab are happy with the work of AAP," he wrote. He further wrote, "While the people of Gujarat want change. AAP has become an alternative for the people of Gujarat, who are fed up with the 30 years of misrule of the BJP."

The AAP is buoyed by its recent good show in Gujarat where the party eyes consolidating its base. Gopal Italia won from Gujarat’s Visadwar seat, highlighting AAP’s growing base in the state. The party also celebrated its twin victories in Gujarat and Punjab at Delhi’s Kapurthala House, the official residence of the Punjab CM.

According to Kejriwal, the results are indications that AAP is emerging as the only credible alternative to the BJP at the national level. As Gujarat and Punjab go to the 2027 assembly elections, AAP is aiming to deepen its foothold in Gujarat, catapulting itself as the formidable challenger to BJP’s three-decade dominance.