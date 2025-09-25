ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal To Get Govt Accommodation Within 10 days: Centre Tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be provided with an appropriate government accommodation within ten days, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

The central government made the submissions before Justice Sachin Datta. The court was hearing a petition filed by the AAP seeking directions to the Centre to allot a bungalow to the former Delhi chief minister in the national capital.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the court," He will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement."

Mehta's submission came in response to the court's observation that the Lieutenant General of Delhi had recently stated that the issue will be resolved soon.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the AAP, then submitted that the accommodation given cannot be a downgrade from the accommodation that had been given to Kejriwal in the past. "It has been a Type 7 or 8. They cannot downgrade me to a Type 5. I'm not favoured. I'm not Bahujan Samaj Party," he said.