Kejriwal To Get Govt Accommodation Within 10 days: Centre Tells Delhi HC

The court observed that such issues related to allotment have to be resolved, not just for politicians, but others as well.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be provided with an appropriate government accommodation within ten days, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

The central government made the submissions before Justice Sachin Datta. The court was hearing a petition filed by the AAP seeking directions to the Centre to allot a bungalow to the former Delhi chief minister in the national capital.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the court," He will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement."

Mehta's submission came in response to the court's observation that the Lieutenant General of Delhi had recently stated that the issue will be resolved soon.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the AAP, then submitted that the accommodation given cannot be a downgrade from the accommodation that had been given to Kejriwal in the past. "It has been a Type 7 or 8. They cannot downgrade me to a Type 5. I'm not favoured. I'm not Bahujan Samaj Party," he said.

To this, the court said, "If you are not happy, don't take it. Solution lies in you having a conversation with the SG." The SG, meanwhile, remarked, "Aam Aadmi never fights for type 8."

Mehra responded by saying, "All this sloganeering was appropriate at elections, this is court." Then judge then intervened by saying that he has recorded the submissions and will pronounce the order later.

The judge added that such issues related to allotment have to be resolved, not just for politicians, but others as well. "The practice of Ministry has to be noted. Not just this time for politician but to non-politician as well. It is an issue that has to be resolved," he said.

The court further said the AAP and Kejriwal will have liberty to approach the government if he is not satisfied with the accommodation allotted. The petition said Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4, 2024 after stepping down as chief minister. Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House, it added.

