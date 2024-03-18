Kejriwal Skips ED Summons in Money Laundering Case Linked to Delhi Jal Board

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the ED summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal.

The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the AAP national convenor, has been summoned.

He is already facing summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal. A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.

On Sunday, senior AAP Leader and Delhi minister Atishi alleged that Enforcement Directorate has sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a fresh summons to join its probe in a "fake" case linked to the Delhi Jal Board. "Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," she said.

Atishi said two summonses asking Kejriwal to appear before the federal agency next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll date announcement on Saturday. One of them is related to the excise policy case and the other to the DJB, she added. The AAP leader charged that the BJP was using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents. There was no immediate reaction from the ED and the CBI on this.