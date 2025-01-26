Kejriwal Questions Deployment Of Gujarat SRPF Companies For Delhi Polls

ETV Bharat / state

The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel.

By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The SRPF companies reached Delhi on January 13 as per the order of the Election Commission (EC), Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, Tejas Patel said on Saturday.

Kejriwal in a post on X on Saturday shared a circular issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Armed Unit, regarding the deployment of SRPF for the Delhi election.

"Read this order of Gujarat Police. The Election Commission has removed the Punjab Police from Delhi and deployed the Gujarat Police. What is going on?" the former Delhi chief minister asked. Kejriwal's post came a day after the Punjab Police personnel deployed for his security were withdrawn, which he claimed was "pure politics".

There should not be any politics at least over personal safety and security, he added. Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the state police component deployed for Kejriwal's security was withdrawn following directions from the Delhi Police and the EC. Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

