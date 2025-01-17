Kejriwal Promises Free Bus Travel To Students If AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Election

New Delhi: In a pre-election announcement, Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi Chief Minister promised free bus travel for students if his party forms the government again after the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters on Friday, Kejriwal emphasised that just like women, students would be entitled to free travel on Delhi's buses.

Kejriwal also revealed that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a 50 per cent concession in Delhi Metro fares for students. He pointed out that the high fare structure of the Delhi Metro makes it unaffordable for many students, despite the Metro being a lifeline for them.

"We have written to the Prime Minister asking for a 50 per cent discount in Metro fares for students, with the cost to be shared equally between the Delhi and Central governments," he said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister, highlighting the importance of education for the AAP government said, "If our government is formed, students will get free bus travel in Delhi. This will make education more accessible for those who struggle with transportation costs."

Kejriwal also turned his attention to the BJP, accusing them of lacking a vision for Delhi. He questioned why the BJP had only announced a Rs 2500 Mahla Samman amount for women. "If the BJP is not forming the government, why make such announcements?" he said, further alleging that the Ayushman Bharat was the 'biggest scam'.

Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP also lashed out at the BJP for its candidate list, claiming that only five Purvanchal candidates were nominated, compared to AAP's 12.

The Election Commission has announced that the voting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 for 70 assembly constituencies will be held on February 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.