Kejriwal Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Highlights AAP's Commitment To Bapu's Vision

New Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and reaffirmed the party's commitment to Gandhian ideals of equality and inclusiveness, known as 'Sarvjan Sambhaav'. Kejriwal highlighted the strides made by the AAP government in Delhi towards realising Gandhi's vision of a harmonious society where quality education, healthcare and essential services transcend barriers of caste and religion.

In a video shared on social media, Kejriwal expressed pride in how the AAP government has transformed Delhi into a model city where the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi are gradually coming to life. "Gandhiji's dream was of a country where every child gets good education, every sick person gets good treatment, and where people of all castes and religions live together in harmony," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief pointed to achievements in Delhi, such as world-class schools, 24x7 essential services, affordable electricity, potable water access, and employment opportunities for the youth. He stressed that these reforms are not only improving the lives of people but also building a society based on equality and justice key pillars of Gandhi's philosophy. "A country is not just a line drawn on the ground; it is made by its people," Kejriwal said, adding that AAP's efforts have connected the people of Delhi with the true strength of the republic.

Kejriwal further claimed that Delhi's progress in sectors like education and healthcare reflects the vision of an India where every citizen has access to a better quality of life, fulfilling Gandhi's dream of a united and prosperous nation.

Read More