Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves SC Seeking Extension of Interim Bail

Arvind Kejriwal has requested a seven-day extension of his interim bail on health grounds in connection with a money laundering case linked to an excise policy scam. Initially granted bail for 21 days to campaign for elections, Kejriwal was barred from official duties unless necessary with the lieutenant governor's approval.

Kejriwal Moves SC, Seeks Extension of Interim Bail in Money Laundering Case on Health Grounds
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his interim bail by seven more days, citing health grounds. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case connected with the Delhi liquor policy case.

In a fresh plea, the AAP leader has sought extension of the interim bail by seven more days citing health grounds and also pointed out that he has lost seven kilograms.

On May 10, the apex court had granted him interim bail for a period of 21 days to campaign for the ongoing general election. However, the apex court had barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval. The apex court had directed him to surrender on June 2.

The chief minister, in his plea, has contended that he is required to undergo some medical tests and sought the extension of the interim bail, which ends on June 1.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kejriwal was the kingpin and key conspirator of the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED had vehemently opposed his interim bail for the purpose of campaigning. The matter relates to the execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

