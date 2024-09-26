ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Inspects Delhi Roads With CM Atishi; Says He Was In Action Mode In Jail Also

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Accompanied by Chief Minister Atishi, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal inspected the roads in the Delhi University area on Thursday. Kejriwal blamed the BJP for defaming the AAP government by stalling public welfare in Delhi.

File photo of AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said works of public welfare "stalled by the BJP" will be now resumed and all damaged roads in the city will be repaired. The former Delhi chief minister claimed that he was sent to jail because the BJP's target was to defame the AAP government in Delhi by stalling work for the people. Accompanied by Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP supremo inspected the roads in the city and later said, "I want to assure the people of Delhi that I have come back and the stalled works will be resumed. All their problems will be solved."

When asked if he would be seen playing a more active role, Kejriwal said "We are in action mode round the clock. I was in action mode even in jail." Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and local MLA Dilip Pandey also accompanied Kejriwal and Atishi during their inspection of a road in the Delhi University (DU) area. "A few days ago I met their big leader. I asked what did you get with my arrest? I was shocked and felt sad to hear him say that at least the Delhi government got derailed and the city was stalled," Kejriwal claimed.

They aimed to defame the AAP government by stalling work in Delhi, he alleged while asserting that the AAP and its government would not let people's works get stalled. Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar jail for five months in an excise policy case and was released earlier this month after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. He stepped down as Delhi chief minister last week, saying he would return to the post after getting a "certificate of honesty" from Delhi people in the Assembly polls in February.

