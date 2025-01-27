ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Came Coughing, Left Delhi Gasping For Breath: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday attacked former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the recurring deterioration in the city's air quality, witnessed in the past many years. Taking a dig at him, Thakur said Kejriwal came to Delhi "coughing" from Haryana 11 years ago and has since left the city "gasping for breath."

The former Union minister also claimed that once the "AAP-da" government is removed from Delhi, the BJP will ensure clean roads, clean water, a clean Yamuna, and clean air. "Aap-da," meaning disaster, is a derisive term Prime Minister Narendra Modi devised for the party in one of his rallies in the city.

"Eleven years ago, someone from Haryana came coughing to Delhi with a muffler wrapped around him. Now, that same person wants Z-plus security from two states," Thakur said. "Neither Delhi's air is clean, nor its roads, nor its mountains of garbage, nor the Yamuna. This time, the AAP government will be cleaned out of Delhi too," he added.

Thakur accused Kejriwal of launching his political career as a crusader against corruption but indulging in the vice himself. He also alleged that the AAP government had set new records of corruption, saying, "The government promised to give Rs 1,000 to women but failed to deliver. Not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, the AAP government made the same promise and has not paid a single penny to any woman."

Thakur further claimed that in the last 10 years, 15 AAP MLAs, eight ministers, and one MP have been jailed for corruption, adding that even the chief minister and the deputy chief minister ran the government from jail. He also called Kejriwal "anti-women," alleging, "A man who can take a fake oath in his daughter's name cannot be trusted to work for your welfare."