Kejriwal Attacks BJP Over Ladakh Violence, Says Party 'Suppressing' Voice Of People

In an elaborate post on X, Kejriwal termed the Ladakh situation as “extremely alarming”. “Every true patriot should stand with the people of Ladakh. Did we take freedom from the British just so that the public would become slaves to the BJP instead of the British?,” the AAP chief said in a scathing attack on the BJP.

Violent protests broke out in Leh district of Ladakh during a shutdown call by the Leh Apex Body(LAB) over the long-pending statehood demand and guarantees under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakhis in the backdrop of Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal has targeted the central government over the violent protests in Ladakh which have claimed five lives and injured several others.

Kejriwal said that revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad sacrificed their lives for democracy so that every Indian would have the right to choose their own government. He said the BJP, “intoxicated by the addiction of power”was “turning one state after another into a Union Territory, snatching away the rights granted by the Constitution”.

“What are the people of Ladakh demanding? They are simply asking for their right to vote, the right to choose their government. But the BJP is suppressing their voice. Despite repeatedly promising, it is not giving them the right to vote. Democracy is the voice of the people... and when the government starts suppressing that very voice, it becomes the duty of the people to speak even louder. If we want to save the democracy of the country, we cannot remain silent against this dictatorship anymore. Today's fight in Ladakh could become the fight of the entire country tomorrow,” he wrote.

Ladakh Statehood Movement

The statehood movement in the Ladakh UT has been gaining momentum for the past some months with Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned education reformer and environmental activist at the centre of the movement. Wangchuk began his latest hunger strike on September 10 demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule and statehood. Wangchuk however called off the strike after Wednesday's violence.

The Home Ministry issued a statement in the matter, stating that Sonam Wangchuk incited the mob through his inflammatory statements. Amid the violent incidents, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without any significant effort to control the situation.

On Thursday, the Ladakh administration claimed that "peace" had returned to Leh city after a day of intense unrest. More than 50 people have been detained in connection with the violence. Restrictions remain in place to prevent further escalation, while political leaders and activists have urged New Delhi to engage in dialogue to address the growing anger in the Himalayan region.