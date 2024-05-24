ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar Remanded in Four-Day Judicial Custody

author img

By PTI

Published : May 24, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was placed under four days of judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in relation to an alleged attack on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was placed under four days of judicial custody by a Delhi court on Friday in relation to an alleged attack on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar and Swati Maliwal (Photo: ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

He was under police custody since Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Kumar's judicial custody for four days. The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.

TAGGED:

BIBHAV KUMARARVIND KEJRIWALSWATI MALIWALARVIND KEJRIWAL

