Chennai: The Central government has no hesitation in approving a study on the antiquity of Tamil, Tamil civilisation, and culture. However, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that more scientific studies and concrete conclusions are needed regarding Keezhadi.

Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan received the Central Government's 11th Year Achievement Book from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam.

Speaking to reporters later, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "During the 11 years of rule led by Modi, there has been widespread development and progress in all sectors. We are taking steps with the aim of making India a developed country by 2047. Prime Minister Modi's activities are aimed at the progress of the people.

Prime Minister Modi has ensured excellent governance marked by transparency. The BJP government is working innovatively, with a strong focus on technology, innovation, and people-centric applications. Under Modi’s leadership, 300 million people have been lifted out of poverty. India is steadily becoming self-reliant across all sectors.

"Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is raising questions about corruption and the CAG report. The CAG report is based on assumptions. It is not a final decision. Such differences may have arisen due to estimates that were made at the time of project announcement and subsequently, and estimates that may vary during implementation. There are also variations in the amount due to additional expenditure incurred during the implementation of the Central and State governments' schemes, including land acquisition for the scheme. There are no corruption cases like the 2G scam of the Congress regime in this regime," he said.

Even though many types of studies have been conducted in Keezhadi on the antiquity, history, culture, and civilisation of the Tamil language, more scientific and technical studies and conclusions are still needed. "When more scientific and technical studies and conclusions are made, they will have no hesitation in recognising the antiquity of the Tamil language," he said.

