Keeping An Eye On Developments: Congress On Meeting Between Jharkhand CM And Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Congress on Monday said it is not the right time to make any comments on the meeting between Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani as no deal has yet been announced but noted the grand old party will keep an eye on the developments.

“Jharkhand needs more electricity for its people. Adani has just met the chief minister. No deal has been announced so far. I think this is not the time for us to make any comments. We would like to leave it at that. However, we will keep an eye on the developments,” AICC general secretary in charge of Jharkhand K Raju told ETV Bharat.

The meeting between Adani and the chief minister has become a heated topic of discussion as the Chairman of Adani Group has been in the cross-hairs of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the last few years over his alleged monopolistic business practices and ties with with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Rahul also clarified that he was not against businesses in general but only opposed monopolistic trade and unfair deals.

Adani’s power plant in Jharkhand’s Godda district was also in the news during the 2024 Assembly elections in the state which the Congress and the JMM contested in an alliance. During the campaign, the Congress had expressed concern over the manner in which 1,255 acres of land for the Godda power plant was acquired from the farmers in 2015 by the previous BJP government.

Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh had alleged that the farmers were still awaiting full compensation for their land which was forcibly acquired. He also described the Assembly polls as between a government which worked for the people and the Central government which worked for the ‘PM's cronies.’ The grand old party had also alleged that PM Modi had swiftly granted permission to the power plant to sell electricity within India soon after its controversial supply arrangement with the Bangladesh government went sour following a regime change in Dhaka.

Since then, Adani had been keen to sell power to the Jharkhand government, in which the Congress also shares power. This led to the meeting between the businessman and the chief minister on March 29 in Ranchi. In November, 2024 Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, considered to be close to Rahul, had returned Rs 100 crore contributed earlier by the Adani group towards a sports university in the Congress ruled state to send out a message.

“Rahul Gandhi has made it amply clear that he is against monopolies which harm competition which in turn is good for the consumers. What he opposed are unfair trade practices. JMM is our ally and the coalition government is carrying forward the good work done in the previous term,” said Raju. Former union minister and senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahai said the Congress was not against any individual businessman but noted the chief minister must be cautious when dealing with a controversial figure.

“When the BJP was in power in the state earlier, Adani was able to get favours from them. When the Gooda power plant’s electricity sale agreement was signed with Bangladesh, the state was to get 25 per cent share but that condition was waived off. The land acquisition for the Godda plant was also against the rules. Nationally also Adani group gets favours from the central government in various deals. The Congress has been raising its voice against those deals. Our opposition is not against an individual but over violation of rules. Hence, we are concerned over the meeting between Adani and the chief minister. The chief minister must be cautious in dealing with such matters,” Sahai told ETV Bharat.

