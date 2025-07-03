ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Yatra Temporarily Stopped, Heavy Rain Forces Munkatiya Road Closure

More than 40 passengers returning from Kedarnath Dham after darshan got stuck late Wednesday night.

File photo of Kedarnath temple (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST

Rudraprayag: Kedarnath Yatra was halted due to the collapse of a road between Sonprayag and Gaurikund on Thursday. Sensing the emergency, the authorities engaged teams of Police, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Disaster Response Force in the evacuation process, which ensured the relocation to safe places.

Due to the rain havoc on July 31 on the Kedarnath Yatra route, the 6 km-stretch of the Sonprayag-Gaurikund route was destroyed. As a result, several people were stranded on the Kedarnath Yatra route. Debris and boulders kept falling continuously from the upper hill in Munkatiya, while the road had collapsed due to heavy rain.

Passengers stranded

More than 40 passengers returning from Kedarnath Dham after darshan got stuck late Wednesday night. Officials said the rescue team deployed on the spot rescued all of the devotees safely. The road is still completely closed, they added.

"The road is closed due to debris and stones in the Munkatiya sliding zone in the Sonprayag area. Kedarnath Dham Yatra is temporarily stopped for the time being, but will resume once the road is cleared," Akshay Prahlad Konde, Superintendent of Police, said.

Konde further said debris and stones near the sliding zone created a roadblock. According to him, some passengers returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone area before they were rescued by the SDRF team and brought safely to Sonprayag. "The process of opening the road is in progress here, and the journey will begin once the debris is cleared," Konde added.

