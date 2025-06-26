Kedarnath Yatra Halted Due To Rains In Rudraprayag, Over 1,000 Devotees Rescued

Rudraprayag: Heavy rains have taken a toll on Kedarnath Yatra with roads blocked at several locations due to landslides.

It has been raining intermittently in Rudraprayag district for the last three days owing to which the main stop of the Yatra, the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road, is now blocked at several places as a result of landslides.

The district administration has restricted movement of devotees enroute to Kedarnath at Sonprayag in view of their safety. The administration has also immediately sent NDRF, SDRF and DDRF teams to the spot for safe rescue of devotees returning from Kedarnath.

According to information received from Rudraprayag district administration, till 11 am on Thursday, a total of 1,269 devotees have been safely transported to Sonprayag, which includes 833 male and 436 female devotees. The rescue operation was conducted in a systematic, sensitive and timely manner so that no devotee faces any inconvenience. District authorities have issued advisories urging devotees to avoid risky areas for photographs and selfies. They have been asked to stay alert during adverse weather.

On the other hand, PWD and other related departments are working on a war footing to make the route operational soon. Efforts are being made to remove the debris with the help of machines.