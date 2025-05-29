No Horse, Mule Service To Kedarnath Temple Before Sunset and After Sunrise

Rudraprayag: Horse and mule services will not be available before sunrise and after sunset during Kedarnath Yatra.

The administration of Ukhimath and the Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry department are keeping a close watch on horse and mule operators to ensure the norm is not violated.

Thousands of horses and mules are used to carry devotees and essential items to Kedarnath Dham. Recently, an infection was detected among the animals following which the service was discontinued for a few days. After the horses and mules were quarantined and treated by the Animal Husbandry department, they were once again engaged on the Kedarnath Dham Yatra route.

However, only those animals, who were issued fitness certificates by the veterinary doctors, are being allowed to ferry devotees to the temple. The Uttarakhand High Court, after taking into account the condition of the animals, had ruled that they would not be engaged for ferrying devotees or essential items before sunrise and after sunset.

The court had also made mandatory for the operators to get their animals registered. Besides, the court had made health checkup of the animals mandatory. The decision of the court was meant to ensure the animals received adequate rest.

Meanwhile, horse and mule operators have conducted business of Rs 40 crore during the ongoing pilgrimage.