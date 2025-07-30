ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Yatra Halted as 70-Meter Stretch of Highway Washes Away Near Gaurikund; Thousands Stranded Amid Heavy Rains

The mountain break has led to the complete suspension of travel on the route. ( ETV Bharat )

The blockade of the Sonprayag-Gaurikund stretch at two separate locations halted vehicular movement. (ETV Bharat)

Rudraprayag district has been witnessing relentless rainfall for the past three days, severely impacting the pilgrimage route. The most critical damage has occurred near Gaurikund, where the road has completely collapsed. Huge boulders continue to fall, preventing restoration efforts. Authorities estimate it may take two to three days for the route to reopen.

The mountain break has led to the complete suspension of travel on the route, forcing thousands of pilgrims to be stranded at Sonprayag and Gaurikund since Tuesday evening, officials said.

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Yatra has been suspended after around 70 meters of the Kedarnath highway between Sonprayag and Gaurikund in Uttarakhand was washed away due to a major landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

The road collapse forced pilgrims to return from Kedarnath Dham to Gaurikund. Those who were on their way to the shrine were compelled to stay back at Sonprayag.

The blockade of the Sonprayag-Gaurikund stretch at two separate locations halted vehicular movement. In a few areas, the alternative route has been destroyed. “The 1.5-km stretch between Gaurikund and Sonprayag has turned unusable due to heavy landslides and falling debris,” said Rudraprayag SP Akshay Prahlad Konde.

Rescue efforts, official advisory

Rescue and evacuation operations are being carried out by the SDRF and NDRF teams, who are currently scouring nearby forest areas to chart safe alternative paths. The goal is to safely escort the stranded pilgrims in Gaurikund back to Sonprayag.

The road collapse forced pilgrims to return from Kedarnath Dham to Gaurikund. (ETV Bharat)

“Efforts are underway to trace a forest route to bring stranded pilgrims to safety. However, with continuous rainfall and falling debris, operations are extremely challenging,” SP Konde added.

In light of the hazardous conditions, officials have advised pilgrims to defer their visit to Kedarnath Dham for at least the next two to three days. “We urge the devotees to visit alternative religious sites during this time. All official updates regarding the reopening of the highway will be made available through the Rudraprayag Police's social media cell,” the SP said.

The administration is on high alert as weather conditions continue to pose a threat. Devotees and travelers have been advised to avoid the affected region and follow only verified updates for any travel plans involving Kedarnath.