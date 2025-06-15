ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Yatra Halted After Landslide Kills One, Several Injured

Devotees make their way during the pilgrimage to Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple ( File/ANI )

Rudraprayag: One person died and several others were injured in a landslide near Jangalchatti, on the 19-km trekking route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. Following the incident, authorities temporarily suspended the Kedarnath pilgrimage yatra in Uttarakhand from Sonprayag as heavy rains continue in the Kedargati region.

The incident occurred as a swollen stream (gadera), overflowing due to continuous heavy rain, washed down a large volume of debris and rocks, partially blocking the main pedestrian path of the yatra.

District police and rescue teams are currently assisting the evacuation of pilgrims who were stranded in the affected Jangalchatti area, shifting them to safer locations. The police appealed to devotees coming to Shri Kedarnath Dham to remain safe.

"The footpath was obstructed when debris and stones fell into the ravine near Jangalchatti. The pilgrimage from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham has been postponed till further orders. The district police appeals to the devotees coming to Shri Kedarnath Dham to remain safe wherever they are," Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand, posted on X on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Rudraprayag district has been under a yellow alert for rain for the rest of the week, with expected continuous downpours worsening conditions in landslide-prone areas along the trekking route.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami warned of strict action against culprits after seven people were killed in a chopper crash in Rudraprayag district and further stated that aviation companies were directed to follow the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.