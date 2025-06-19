Kedarnath Yatra Generates Rs 300 Crore Revenue In 48 Days; Over 11 Lakh Devotees Visit 11th Jyotirlinga So Far

Dehradun: The ongoing Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand has generated a revenue worth Rs 300 crore in the first 48 days, officials and stakeholders said.

The portal of the Kedarnath Dham was opened on May 2. In the first 48 days of the yatra till June 18, horse-mule, heli, dandi-kandi, hotel and restaurant traders have done a business of around Rs 300 crore.

Local traders, women self-help groups, taxi operators and other businesses associated with the annual yatra said that they were getting hugely benefitted by the rush of devotees. From May 2 when the portal of the Kedarnath Dham was opened till June 18, the number of devotees visiting the dham has crossed 11.4 lakh as per official data.

Kedarnath Dham Yatra is one of the most difficult religious journeys in the country. After crossing a difficult 20 km long walking route, one can have darshan of the 11th Jyotirlinga situated in the lap of the Himalayas with the help of horses, mules or dandi-kandi.

A view of Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Horse-Mule Operators Benefitted

Horses and mules play a very important role in this difficult religious journey. Incapable and elderly devotees often travel on horses and mules. Food items and other essential items are also delivered to the Yatra routes and Kedarnath through horses and mules.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Ashish Rawat said that from May 2 to June 18, a total of 2,27,614 pilgrims have come for darshan on horses and mules generating an income of Rs 66,73,90,350 for the operators. Due to the infectious disease equine influenza virus, horse and mule operations were affected for a few days, he said.

This year, about 8000 horses and mules are registered for operation on the Yatra route.

Heli Services

Heli services have an important role in the Kedarnath Dham Yatra. Every year a large number of devotees reach to have darshan of Baba Kedar through heli services. Heli services also play an important role during rescue operations especially during health emergencies when the patients need to be evacuated from higher altitudes.

District Tourism Officer and Nodal Heli Service, Rahul Chaubey said that this year eight heli companies are operating from nine helipads during the yatra. From May 2 to June 18, 49,247 devotees have reached Baba Kedarnath Dham through heli services, which has generated an income of about Rs 60 crore, he informed.

Dandi-Kandi

Besides horse-mule facility and heli services, the facility of dandi-kandi(palanquin) is also available for the devotees. Many devotees who are unable to walk prefer to travel by dandi-kandi. This facility is also considered more safe for small children.

Additional Chief Officer District Panchayat Rudraprayag, Sanjay Kumar said that more than 7000 dandi-kandi operators are registered for this year's yatra. From 2 May to 18 June, an income of Rs 2,02,71,300 rupees has been generated by the Dandi-Kandi business, he said. Besides, fines worth Rs 4,17,000 have also been collected from various establishments for spreading dirt and violating other rules as per data.

Assistant Transport Officer Rudraprayag Kulwant Singh Chauhan said that this year 225 vehicles are registered for shuttle service in Kedarnath Dham Yatra to ferry devotees between Gaurikund and Sonprayag with each passenger charged Rs 50 for a one-way travel. From 2 May to 18 June, roughly 11.4 lakh devotees have reached the Dham, which means that the taxi operators have earned about Rs 11.4 crore through shuttle service. This year, 25 vehicles have been reserved for women and elderly.

Hotel And Restaurant Business

Vyapar Sangh President Gaurikund, Ramchandra Goswami said that there are about 350 establishments in Gaurikund alone, while there are more than 2000 hotels, restaurants and tents on the entire Yatra route where arrangements for stay and food are made for the devotees. The average cost of accommodation and food for a pilgrim visiting Kedarnath Dham is minimum 1500 to 2000 rupees while some people arrange their own food.

Stakeholders like horse-mule operators, taxi operators, and other businesses said they were being hugely benefitted by the huge rush of devotees. (ETV Bharat)

If the average is calculated for the 11.4 lakh devotees who visited the yatra in a month, then hotels, restaurants and other establishments including tents have done a business of more than 150 crore rupees.

GMVN Regional Manager Girveer Rawat said that 15 establishments of GMVN are on the Kedarnath Yatra route. Which also includes Dhyan Gufa adding the establishments together have done a business of about 5 crore rupees till 18 June.