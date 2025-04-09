Kedarnath Yatra: All Helicopter Tickets For May Sold Out In Just Five Hours, Devotees Now Eye June Slots

Dehradun: It seems this year's Chardham Yatra will break past years' records in terms of the turnout of devotees and pilgrims. After bookings for helicopter rides to Kedarnath opened on April 8, all tickets for the month of May were booked within just five hours.
With the gates of Kedarnath Dham set to open on May 2, more than 23,000 pilgrims have already booked chopper tickets. What this means is devotees who had planned to visit Kedarnath by helicopter, and could not avail May slots, will now have to wait for June-July slots.
From May 2 onwards, helicopter services will start from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata helipads. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) facilitated booking of Kedarnath helicopter service tickets on April 8 for the journey from May 2 to 31, 2025, but within a few hours all the tickets for May were booked, leaving thousands of devotees disappointed.
Kedarnath Heli Yatra
Booking for helicopter ride can be done only on heliyatra.irctc.co.in. As per the official information, more than 23,000 devotees booked helicopter tickets on the first day itself. Chief Executive Officer of UCADA Sonika Singh informed that the way tickets were sold out, the authorities are now planning to expand the services further. "This time, there are nine firms providing services in Kedarnath. Plans are afoot for an expansion," she said.
Do Not Fall Into The Trap Of Cyber Thugs
Authorities have cautioned people to remain alert and not believe anyone who promises them with ticket(s) for helicopter services as all the tickets for May have already been booked. The government has clarified that tickets for Kedarnath helicopter service will be booked only via www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in. In case of any query, one can dial 1930 to lodge complaint or resolve doubts.
How To Book Tickets
- First of all, open www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in from your mobile or desktop.
- You can also directly log in to IRCTC's application or website.
- After that, enter required information.
- Enter the registration number of the journey.
- Keep in mind that ID number of a passenger or group will be entered separately.
- Select the operator and time slot.
- Fill in the complete details of the passenger(s), name, age, gender, mobile number, etc.
- After this, verify with OTP on mobile phone and make payment and download your ticket.
Fare Of Kedarnath Heli Service
- Sirsa to Kedarnath - Rs 6061 per person
- Phata to Kedarnath - Rs 6063 per person
- Guptkashi to Kedarnath - Rs 8533 per person