Kedarnath Priests Oppose Construction Of Temple's Replica In Delhi

Rudraprayag: A day after Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has expressed displeasure over the ongoing construction of a symbolic temple of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi, the seers and priests of Kedarnath have launched an agitation in protest against suach a move replicating the centuries-old Himalayan temple in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had attended the ground breaking and stone laying ceremony of the temple at Hiranki in Burari recently.

The stir entered its third day on Monday with the seers and priests of the temple holding a demonstration in Kedarnath in protest against the construction of a replica of the temple in Delhi.

They shouted slogans against the state government. "Constructing a temple in the name of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi is showing disrespect to the sanctity of the centuries-old Himalayan temple revered by generations of Hindus," said Umesh Posti, who is linked to the association of priests in Kedarnath.

Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan president Swami Darshan Bharti alleged it was being done under a conspiracy and appealed to to the believers of Sanatan to stall the project.