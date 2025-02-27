Kedarnath, Hill Areas Witnessing Snowfall For Two Days

Rudraprayag: Kedarnath, Tungnath, Madmaheshwar and other hilltop areas have been witnessing snowfall for the last two days. While the upper reaches of the Himalayan region has been witnessing incessant snowfall, it is raining in the foothills.

Due to the snowfall, tourists are flocking to Chopta, popularly known as 'Mini Switzerland', from across the country and abroad to enjoy the winter wonderland. Tourists coming here are also seeking blessings at Omkareshwar temple, the winter seat of Baba Kedar.

The weather condition has changed in the hilly areas for the last two days with snowfall in the higher altitude areas and rain in the lower regions. The mercury level has significantly decreased in Kedarnath Dham. Police personnel along with ITBP have been deployed here for security. The jawans too are facing water crisis as three to four inches of snow has accumulated here, donning the pilgrimage site in a white attire.

Apart from Kedarnath Dham, snowfall has been recorded in Madmaheshwar and Tungnath Dham. People travelling to Tungnath Dham, located just three km from Chopta, are enjoying the snowfall. Here too the doors remain closed during winter so devotees are having darshan of Baba Tungnath from outside the temple.

Tourists are coming to Omkareshwar temple in large numbers. Darshan of 11th Jyotirling Lord Kedarnath and second Kedar Lord Madmaheshwar are done during winter in Omkareshwar temple.

Shiv Shankar Ling, the chief priest of Omkareshwar temple, said that the devotees who cannot visit Baba Kedarnath in summers, can visit Ukhimath in winters and pay obeisance at Baba Kedarnath.