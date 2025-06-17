Kedarnath Helicopter Services Suspended Following Chopper Crash To Resume Today

Dehradun: The helicopter services to Kedarnath that were suspended following a chopper crash on Sunday will resume on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), Chief Executive Officer Sonika, the decision to resume the chopper services was taken at a meeting on Monday. All seven passengers on board a helicopter, including the pilot returning from Kedarnath shrine, died after it crashed in the Gaurikund area of Rudraprayag district early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against two officials of Aryan Aviation, the company that operated the helicopter. Earlier, a high-level meeting was held at the residence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the accident.

During the meeting, instructions were provided regarding the establishment of air traffic control in Kedarnath. This includes setting up a command and coordination center, as well as preparing guidelines for the operation of helicopter services. According to the Civil Aviation Department, by June 14, more than 60,000 devotees have utilised the shuttle helicopter service.

The chief secretary has been directed in the meeting to constitute a committee of technical experts, which will prepare the SOP after thoroughly reviewing all technical and safety aspects of heli operations. The committee will ensure that the operation of heli services is completely safe, transparent and as per the prescribed standards, an official statement said. The committee will submit its report by September.