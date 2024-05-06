Kedarnath Dham Set to Reopen for Devotees on May 10

By IANS

Published : 13 hours ago

Kedarnath Dham (IANS Picture)

The 'Panchmukhi Doli Yatra', carrying the Panchmukhi Bhogmurti (five-faced idol) of Baba Kedarnath, is set to depart on Monday from Ukhimath to reach the Kedarnath Dham on May 9 evening.

Ukhimath/Rudraprayag: The series of special puja rituals performed ahead of the opening of doors of the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand began on Sunday as the holy shrine is set to reopen for devotees on May 10.

The ritual commenced on Sunday evening with the worship of Lord Bhairavnath at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath, the winter seat of Panch Kedar -- the collective name given to Kedarnath, Madhmaheshwar, Tungnath, Rudranath, Kalpnath (five revered shrines of Lord Shiva). The worship of Lord Bhairavnath continued till late night.

On Monday, the 'Panchmukhi Doli Yatra', carrying the Panchmukhi Bhogmurti (five-faced idol) of Baba Kedarnath, will depart from Ukhimath to reach the Kedarnath Dham on May 9 in the evening after passing through different stops. The yatra from Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath will reach the Vishwanath temple in Guptkashi.

On May 7, yatra will depart from Guptkashi for the second stop Fata. From Fata, it will proceed to Gaurikund -- the third stop -- on May 8. On the next day, the Panchmukhi Doli Yatra from Gaurikund will reach the Kedarnath Dham in the evening. On May 10, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened for devotees at 7 am.

