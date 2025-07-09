ETV Bharat / state

KEAM 2024 Rank List Quashed: Kerala HC Slams Govt Over Admission Criteria Change

Ernakulam: In a significant blow to the Kerala government, the High Court has cancelled the KEAM 2024 rank list and criticised the sudden change in the mark normalisation process that affected CBSE students. Justice DK Singh issued the order while hearing a petition filed by a CBSE student who argued that the new formula for consolidating marks was discriminatory.

The court ruled that altering the admission criteria after the process had begun was unjust, especially since it took away the earlier weightage given to CBSE students. It has been directed that the KEAM rank list be restructured based on the previous formula used until 2024, which considered both state and national averages to equalise marks.

Previously, the system factored in average marks awarded by various state boards and compared them with CBSE results to level the playing field. However, this year, the admission formula was changed to consider only the highest marks from state boards, making it harder for CBSE students, who typically score lower due to stricter evaluation, to compete.