KEAM 2024 Rank List Quashed: Kerala HC Slams Govt Over Admission Criteria Change

Ernakulam: In a significant blow to the Kerala government, the High Court has cancelled the KEAM 2024 rank list and criticised the sudden change in the mark normalisation process that affected CBSE students. Justice DK Singh issued the order while hearing a petition filed by a CBSE student who argued that the new formula for consolidating marks was discriminatory.
The court ruled that altering the admission criteria after the process had begun was unjust, especially since it took away the earlier weightage given to CBSE students. It has been directed that the KEAM rank list be restructured based on the previous formula used until 2024, which considered both state and national averages to equalise marks.
Previously, the system factored in average marks awarded by various state boards and compared them with CBSE results to level the playing field. However, this year, the admission formula was changed to consider only the highest marks from state boards, making it harder for CBSE students, who typically score lower due to stricter evaluation, to compete.
CBSE school managements had flagged this as a discriminatory move. The state government had introduced the change following complaints that Kerala syllabus students were scoring 15–20 marks less than their CBSE counterparts under the old formula.
Though an earlier bench led by Justice N Nagaresh had refused to stay the new formula, stating that equal rights must be given to all streams, a fresh petition before a different bench led to today’s reversal.
With this order, the state is now required to go back to the earlier system, ensuring a fairer chance for CBSE students in engineering admissions.
Also Read
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea On Error In Answer Key In NEET UG 2025
India’s 2024 School Exam Results: Education Ministry Report Flags Gender Gains, State Gaps; Pushes For Unified Boards