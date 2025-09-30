ETV Bharat / state

KDA Backs Leh Apex Body Stand, Says No Talks With Centre Till Detainees Freed

New Delhi: Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Tuesday said it will not participate in talks with the Centre till climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others arrested in Leh are released and a judicial probe into the firing is ordered. Addressing a press conference here, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai also demanded a judicial inquiry into the firing by the security forces during a shutdown in Leh on September 24.

KDA is a body of leaders from Kargil – one of the two districts in Ladakh - which, along with Apex Body Leh, is in negotiations with the Centre for statehood for the Union Territory. "We are constantly in touch with Apex Body Leh ... We will not participate in the talks with the Centre till Sonam Wangchuk is released, arrests are stopped, those arrested are released, and a judicial probe is ordered," Karbalai said.

"KDA dismisses all allegations of the UT administration and MHA, and we want to tell them that Sonam Wangchuk, who is a hero of the country, should be immediately released," Karbalai said. The leader also condemned Ladakhis being called "anti-nationals" by certain people. "We want to tell the government of India we don't need a certificate from anyone. We have sacrificed our lives for the country. Stop portraying Ladakhis as anti-national," he said.

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa also said the locals were upset with the denunciatory term being used for them. On Monday, Apex Body Leh announced suspension of talks with the Centre until a judicial inquiry into the police firing is constituted and all activists, including Wangchuk, are released unconditionally.