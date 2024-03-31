KCR's vehicle searched by election officials: BRS

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

KCR's vehicle searched by election officials: BRS

The bus of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was searched by the election officials on Sunday. This occurred when the former Chief Minister was on his way to Suryapet as part of his tour to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

Hyderabad: As part of poll duty, election officials on Sunday searched the bus in which former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was travelling during his visit to Suryapet district, about 170 km from here.

Telangana will vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 13 for which the Model Code Conduct (MCC) is currently in place. According to sources in the BRS, Rao was on his way to Suryapet as part of his tour to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

The BRS sources said the vehicle was checked at Edulaparre tanda check post in the district. KCR was interacting with farmers to instill confidence in view of the drought-like conditions faced by them, party sources said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.