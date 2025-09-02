ETV Bharat / state

KCR Suspends Daughter Kavitha After She Admonished Party Leaders Of Tarnishing His Image

The BRS leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao suspended his daughter and MLC Kavitha after she publicly admonished some party leaders.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his daughter K Kavitha has been suspended from the party after he took serious note of her "anti-party activities," on Tuesday.

The action follows a public admonition by the party MLC who accused some party leaders of bringing disrepute to the party's founder.

The party high command reasoned that it was of the opinion that Kavitha's actions were damaging the party’s image. It said the party's patriarch KCR decided to suspend her from the party with immediate effect.

Kavitha is currently the MLC representing Nizamabad local bodies and has been at loggerheads with the party high command for some time.

On Monday, Kavitha met the media for the first time after she returned from the US tour earlier in the day. In the press interaction held in the evening, she made several allegations against party leaders.

She blamed former Minister Harish Rao and MP Santosh as being responsible for tarnishing the image of former Chief Minister and her father. She also accused the incumbent Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of siding with them and conspiring against her.

Kavitha said she does not care whether the party exists or not. "Or a case is filed against KCR," she said, expressing her worry over the allegations being leveled against him and the CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project.

It is not the first time that Kavitha criticised the party leadership. During her recent trip to the US, she indirectly hinted that while KCR is like a "god," there are "demons" shrouding him. She did not name anyone back then.

She also expressed her discontent with BRS policy on BC reservations. She reiterated that there were conspiracies at work against her. It is learnt that her latest remarks did not augur well with the party leadership and it further escalated differences. It forced the BRS leadership to act, resulting in her suspension from the party.

