KCCI Condemns Sale of Fake Kashmiri Handicrafts, Terms It As Shameful Practice

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) expressed deep concern on Monday over the growing sale of counterfeit handicrafts, calling it a 'shameful practice' that undermines the region's centuries-old tradition. During a press conference at the chamber's office in Srinagar, KCCI president Javid Ahmad Bhat (Tenga) addressed the issue, stating that the chamber has received numerous complaints from tourists, who were sold machine-made items falsely labelled as genuine Kashmiri handicrafts.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Javid Ahmad Bhat speaking to the media in Srinagar on Monday (ETV Bharat)

"Notable areas of our handicrafts include Pashmina shawls, high-quality Sozni embroidery shawls, the renowned Mulberry silk products, carpets and rugs," Bhat said. "Unfortunately, in recent times, tourists have reported being deceived with machine-made fake items sold as authentic Kashmiri handicrafts."

The KCCI has urged shopkeepers, dealers and storeroom owners to clearly label their merchandise to distinguish between genuine and machine-made products. Bhat emphasised the historical significance of Kashmiri handicrafts, which date back to the 14th century and flourished during the reign of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin in the 15th century.

"It has shattered the confidence of visitors to learn that they have been cheated with fake items," Bhat remarked. "This chamber views such practices as not only unethical, but as a serious criminal offence against the society."

Bhat acknowledged that the handicraft industry plays a crucial role in the state's economy, employing artisans, traders and export houses. He warned that the sale of counterfeit products could severely damage the reputation of Kashmiri handicrafts, known worldwide for their quality and craftsmanship.

"The KCCI executive has taken a serious note of such unfair trade practices," Bhat said. "While we are not against those dealing in machine-made carpets, we cannot tolerate these being sold under the guise of traditional Kashmiri handicrafts."

Responding to questions, Bhat noted that imported carpets must have stickers indicating their country of origin. He urged local shopkeepers to properly label their products to ensure transparency. The KCCI plans to deploy checking squads to districts and shopping malls to verify the authenticity of products.

"The KCCI has been working responsibly for the last 100 years," Bhat added. "We have also raised the issue of electricity with the authorities concerned, and we are optimistic it will be resolved soon. Additionally, we are actively supporting startups." Bhat concluded by reaffirming the chamber's commitment to protecting, preserving and promoting Kashmiri handicrafts, ensuring that their integrity remains intact for future generations.

