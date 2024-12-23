ETV Bharat / state

KC(M) Leaders To Meet CM Urging Withdrawal Of Anti-Farmer Provisions In Forest Bill

Kottayam: Leaders of Kerala Congress (M), a key Left ally in the state, will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to express their dissent against certain key provisions in the Forest (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Party sources said that KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani MP, along with party legislators, will meet the chief minister to seek a review of certain provisions in the bill that are said to be against the settler farmers and people residing on the forest fringes.

However, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, the party representative in the Vijayan-led cabinet, will remain in Idukki in connection with official assignments, sources added. The Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aimed to revise the Kerala Forest Act, of 1961, has drawn sharp criticism from settler farmers, a traditional support base of the KC(M).