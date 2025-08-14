Kaziranga's Oldest Elephant Mohanmala Passes Away At 85

Kaziranga: The Kaziranga National Park bid a tearful farewell to its oldest elephant, Mohanmala, who passed away at 9:40 am on Thursday due to age-related ailments.
According to Dr. Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Forest Range Officer of the Kohora Range, Mohanmala arrived in Kaziranga on May 17, 1970. She was gifted to the park authorities by the late forest officer Durga Prasad Neog to strengthen the park’s protection efforts. For decades, Mohanmala served in various roles, from patrolling the park’s interiors to carrying tourists on safaris.
Records indicate she gave birth to two calves. One was killed in a tiger attack at a young age, while the other died suddenly while on duty near Haladhibari.
“We were there when she passed away. She was standing, then suddenly sat down, lay down, and breathed her last within moments,” said Dr. Sourav Borgohain, Veterinary Officer at Kaziranga. He noted that Mohanmala had been living a retired life for over a decade and had been under medical care since January due to prolonged illness.
Veterinary experts, including Dr. Bhupen Sharma, Dr. Kushal Sharma, Dr. Biswajit Baruah, and Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, provided treatment and surgery, which extended her life.
Borgohain said the legendary Mohanmala passed away without pain.
The park authorities, forest staff, and veterinarians gathered to pay their last respects to the 85-year-old elephant.
"She was not just the oldest elephant in Kaziranga, but a respected member of our team," said forest officer Jayanta Das.
In a statement, the park authority recalled one of Mohanmala’s most heroic moments with her mahout, Kiran Rabha. "One winter morning, while patrolling near Mihimukh beel with her calf Malati, Mohanmala was suddenly confronted by a wild elephant in an aggressive charge. In a split-second decision, she carried her mahout and guided her calf into the deep waters of the beel (lake-like wetland), swimming to the far bank to put safe distance between them and the wild elephant. She later returned to camp with Malati unharmed after several weeks," recalled the authorities.
“With her passing, Kaziranga has lost not just a member, but a loyal colleague, a flood-time saviour, and a symbol of courage and devotion,” the statement noted, adding that her decades of service would remain etched in the park’s history, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who worked alongside her.
