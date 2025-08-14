ETV Bharat / state

Kaziranga's Oldest Elephant Mohanmala Passes Away At 85

Kaziranga: The Kaziranga National Park bid a tearful farewell to its oldest elephant, Mohanmala, who passed away at 9:40 am on Thursday due to age-related ailments.

According to Dr. Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Forest Range Officer of the Kohora Range, Mohanmala arrived in Kaziranga on May 17, 1970. She was gifted to the park authorities by the late forest officer Durga Prasad Neog to strengthen the park’s protection efforts. For decades, Mohanmala served in various roles, from patrolling the park’s interiors to carrying tourists on safaris.

Records indicate she gave birth to two calves. One was killed in a tiger attack at a young age, while the other died suddenly while on duty near Haladhibari.

“We were there when she passed away. She was standing, then suddenly sat down, lay down, and breathed her last within moments,” said Dr. Sourav Borgohain, Veterinary Officer at Kaziranga. He noted that Mohanmala had been living a retired life for over a decade and had been under medical care since January due to prolonged illness.

Veterinary experts, including Dr. Bhupen Sharma, Dr. Kushal Sharma, Dr. Biswajit Baruah, and Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, provided treatment and surgery, which extended her life.

Borgohain said the legendary Mohanmala passed away without pain.