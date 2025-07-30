ETV Bharat / state

Kaziranga Ranks Third Globally In Tiger Density; 148 Tigers Recorded in Latest Survey

According to the latest survey, Kaziranga boasts of an impressive 18 tigers per 100 square kilometers trailing Corbett and Bandipur tiger reserves.

A tiger at Kaziranga National Park
A tiger at Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kaziranga: Assam’s pride, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has been ranked third in the world in terms of tiger density, trailing only Corbett and Bandipur tiger reserves.

According to the 2023–2024 survey, Kaziranga boasts a tiger density of 18 tigers per 100 square kilometers—a significant indicator of its thriving ecosystem.

The findings were formally released on Global Tiger Day (July 29) through a report titled “Tiger Report in Kaziranga 2024”, unveiled on social media by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Scientific Method, Camera Trap Survey Confirms 148 Tigers

Kaziranga National Park director Dr. Sonali Ghosh stated that the tiger population count was based on a rigorous scientific process using camera trap methodology. Much like human fingerprints, tigers can be uniquely identified through the stripe patterns on their bodies. Remote-operated cameras installed across the park automatically captured photographs of animals passing by, allowing for individual identification.

Tigers at Kaziranga National Park
Tigers at Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

In the latest survey, around 290 automated remote cameras were deployed across Kaziranga, collecting a staggering 1.3 million wildlife photographs. From these, over 4,000 images were identified as tiger photos. Using a dedicated software and systematic analysis conducted by the Kaziranga Tiger Cell, 148 individual adult tigers were confirmed in the reserve.

Breakdown of Tiger Population

Out of the 148 tigers: 83 were identified as females, 55 as males, and 10 could not be sexed due to insufficient data.
For the first time, the survey also recorded the presence of 27 tigers in the Biswanath Wildlife Division, a new addition that significantly contributes to Kaziranga’s overall tiger numbers.

In other divisions, The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division saw a rise in tiger numbers from 104 in 2022 to 115 in 2024, The Nagaon Wildlife Division maintained a stable population of 6 tigers.

Tigers at Kaziranga National Park
Tigers at Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

A Model for Tiger Conservation

Park authorities emphasized that the findings were based on statistically robust methodologies, affirming Kaziranga’s role as a global model for tiger conservation. The sustained increase in numbers and expansion of the tiger's habitat across different divisions reflects the success of dedicated protection efforts and habitat management.

Read More:

  1. International Tiger Day: Kaziranga's Burgeoning Shift From Rhino Tourism to Tiger Tourism
  2. Kaziranga Declared 'No Parking Zone' In Key Areas To Protect Wildlife And Ecosystem

Kaziranga: Assam’s pride, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has been ranked third in the world in terms of tiger density, trailing only Corbett and Bandipur tiger reserves.

According to the 2023–2024 survey, Kaziranga boasts a tiger density of 18 tigers per 100 square kilometers—a significant indicator of its thriving ecosystem.

The findings were formally released on Global Tiger Day (July 29) through a report titled “Tiger Report in Kaziranga 2024”, unveiled on social media by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Scientific Method, Camera Trap Survey Confirms 148 Tigers

Kaziranga National Park director Dr. Sonali Ghosh stated that the tiger population count was based on a rigorous scientific process using camera trap methodology. Much like human fingerprints, tigers can be uniquely identified through the stripe patterns on their bodies. Remote-operated cameras installed across the park automatically captured photographs of animals passing by, allowing for individual identification.

Tigers at Kaziranga National Park
Tigers at Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

In the latest survey, around 290 automated remote cameras were deployed across Kaziranga, collecting a staggering 1.3 million wildlife photographs. From these, over 4,000 images were identified as tiger photos. Using a dedicated software and systematic analysis conducted by the Kaziranga Tiger Cell, 148 individual adult tigers were confirmed in the reserve.

Breakdown of Tiger Population

Out of the 148 tigers: 83 were identified as females, 55 as males, and 10 could not be sexed due to insufficient data.
For the first time, the survey also recorded the presence of 27 tigers in the Biswanath Wildlife Division, a new addition that significantly contributes to Kaziranga’s overall tiger numbers.

In other divisions, The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division saw a rise in tiger numbers from 104 in 2022 to 115 in 2024, The Nagaon Wildlife Division maintained a stable population of 6 tigers.

Tigers at Kaziranga National Park
Tigers at Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

A Model for Tiger Conservation

Park authorities emphasized that the findings were based on statistically robust methodologies, affirming Kaziranga’s role as a global model for tiger conservation. The sustained increase in numbers and expansion of the tiger's habitat across different divisions reflects the success of dedicated protection efforts and habitat management.

Read More:

  1. International Tiger Day: Kaziranga's Burgeoning Shift From Rhino Tourism to Tiger Tourism
  2. Kaziranga Declared 'No Parking Zone' In Key Areas To Protect Wildlife And Ecosystem

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARKASSAMKAZIRANGA TIGER POPULATIONKAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK TIGERS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.